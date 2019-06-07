DALLAS, TX - Andy Eugene Williams ,68, of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 22, 2019 peacefully in his bed at his home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating.



Andy was born in Monahans to Andy F. and Melba Jean Carl Williams on December 29, 1950. He went to school in Odessa. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1970 and then attended Odessa College and UTPB. He worked as an expert in clean water technology for National Semi Conductors until retirement and then UT Southwestern Hospital until his second retirement in 2017.



Andy is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a great nephew Mathew Guy.



Andy is survived by his loving family and many friends including Alan Perry, 2 sisters, Mary Dick and husband Winston of Odessa, Trish Wolz and husband Jerry of Hobbs; three nieces, Jennifer Guy and husband John, Theresa Carter and husband Glenn, Julie Bilbo and husband Chris; nephew, David Dick and wife Vanessa;7 great nephews, Devan Wolz, Zachary Guy, Canan Persilver, Cameron Guy, Jason Carter, Tristan Dick Masan Persilver, Patrick Guy and 1 great niece Makaylee Carter.



The family of Andy wish to extend our sincere thanks to Andy's many friends and coworkers who were such a wonderful part of Andy's life. May his warm smile continue to fill our hearts forever.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on June 7, 2019