|
|
ODESSA - Angela Bayer Murray of Odessa, Texas passed away at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Angela was born May 9, 1965 in Del Rio, Texas to George Bayer and Yvonne Runnels.
Angela grew up in Alpine, Texas. She attended the Church of Christ and was baptized in Alpine. When summer break from school came around, Angela loved to spend time with her paternal grandmother, Cecilia Bayer on the ranch.
She was a big fan of the good country music.
Angela was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, mother, aunt and last but not least a grandmother. The last 10 years the biggest joy of Angela's life was Luke, her grandson.
Angela left a lot of people feeling empty and alone. She is survived by her children, a daughter and her family in the Virginia area, a son living in East Texas area and April Bayer her princess from Odessa, Texas, her mother Yvonne Runnels of Odessa, Texas, her sister Karen Bayer of Odessa, Texas, her brother George Bayer Jr. of Lampasas, Texas. Aunts, Uncles, Nephews and nieces as well.
Graveside Service will take place at Alpine, Texas for Immediate family only.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
Frank Wilson Funeral Home- 4635 Oakwood Dr. Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 8, 2020