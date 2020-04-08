Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Bayer Murray


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Bayer Murray Obituary
ODESSA - Angela Bayer Murray of Odessa, Texas passed away at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Angela was born May 9, 1965 in Del Rio, Texas to George Bayer and Yvonne Runnels.

Angela grew up in Alpine, Texas. She attended the Church of Christ and was baptized in Alpine. When summer break from school came around, Angela loved to spend time with her paternal grandmother, Cecilia Bayer on the ranch.

She was a big fan of the good country music.

Angela was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, mother, aunt and last but not least a grandmother. The last 10 years the biggest joy of Angela's life was Luke, her grandson.

Angela left a lot of people feeling empty and alone. She is survived by her children, a daughter and her family in the Virginia area, a son living in East Texas area and April Bayer her princess from Odessa, Texas, her mother Yvonne Runnels of Odessa, Texas, her sister Karen Bayer of Odessa, Texas, her brother George Bayer Jr. of Lampasas, Texas. Aunts, Uncles, Nephews and nieces as well.

Graveside Service will take place at Alpine, Texas for Immediate family only.

Viewing will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Frank Wilson Funeral Home- 4635 Oakwood Dr. Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
Download Now