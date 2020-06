Or Copy this URL to Share

KERRVILLE - Angelina Hernandez, 90, of Kerrville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Kerrville. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM June 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville. Burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Arrangements are by GRIMES FUNERAL CHAPELS of Kerrville.



