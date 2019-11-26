|
ODESSA - A graveside service for Anna Q. Groves, 87, of Odessa, TX, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at White Rose Cemetery in Wills Point, TX. Services are under the direction of Hiett's Lybrand Funeral Home.
Anna passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in Odessa.
Anna Q. Ferguson was born on March 29, 1932, in Troup, TX, to parents, Silas Ferguson and Georgine Blair Ferguson. She was raised in Troup and later moved to Farmersville where she graduated high school. Anna married Burt Groves on September 2, 1949, and as a pastor's wife they lived in various towns and communities around Texas. She had a talent for making everything around her beautiful. Family gatherings were her specialty and her table settings always impressed. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her niece. Anna was a very quiet and private lady and she loved her family. Anna was a member of the Eisenhower Church of Christ in Odessa.
Anna lost her father, Silas, at a young age and is also preceded in death by her mother, Georgine Ferguson Skipworth and step-father, Floyd Skipworth; husband, Burt Groves.
Anna is survived by her son, Gregory Groves and wife, Lauren of Casper, WY; sister, Noma Griffin and husband, James of Terrell, TX; niece, Annette Griffin of Wills Point, TX and nephew, Jeffrey Griffin of Wills Point, TX; grandchildren, Meggan Robinson and husband, Mike, Abigail Grasso and husband, Vance and Silas Groves and wife, Kumi; great grandchildren, Grant Robinson, Gregory Robinson, Lily Grasso, Violet Grasso, Zen Groves and Indira Groves; along with great nieces and nephews.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 26, 2019