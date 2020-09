Or Copy this URL to Share

EL RENO, OK. - Anna Rita (Roush) Vincent , 77, of El Reno, OK., died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City, OK.. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am. September 17, 2020, at Lookeba Cemetery, Lookeba, Ok. . Arrangements are by Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Yukon, OK.



