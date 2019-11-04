|
|
CONROE - Annell Elizabeth Jones Hamman left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Conroe, Texas after a lengthy illness.
Funeral Services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by funeral service on Thursday, November 7th at 2:00 pm. Annell will find her final resting place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas where a graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that monetary gifts be sent for help with flood recovery for Annell's provider. Gifts can be delivered or sent to any First Financial Bank and placed in the Memorial fund for Yaneli Garcia. Please make checks out to Robin Marble or Yanelie Garcia.
To read a full obituary please visit www.cashnerconroe.com
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 4, 2019