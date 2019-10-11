|
ODESSA, TX - Annie Bell Richmond, age 79, of Odessa, passed from this life Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born March 5, 1940 in Idabel, OK to Mary Lee and Barton Roland Bullock. She was married to the love of her life, James (Jim), just shy of 50 years.
Annie was a devoted wife and mother. Annie loved her entire family. She was a kind, humble soul with a common sense approach to the world. She loved the book of Psalms.
Annie enjoyed traveling and memorializing her favorite places and friends through photos. She also enjoyed beating Jim at a good game of pool.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: James W. Richmond; daughter: Donna Sue Snellgrove; grandson: Bradley Snellgrove; brothers: Ben Arther, James, and Joe Edison Bullock; sisters: Dorothy Elizabeth Bradney and Clara Bea Morgan; daughter and sons by marriage include: Lani J. Richmond Elvenia, James D. Richmond and John G. Richmond; and many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Barton Roland and Mary Lee Bullock; and siblings: Roland Leland, John Ed Nolton, Charlie Odell, Barton Roland, Nathan Daniel, Helen Jessie, Leonard, and Gene Otto Bullock.
Graveside memorial services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 11, 2019