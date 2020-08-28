1/
Annie Mae Hubnik
ODESSA - Annie Mae Hubnik, 93, of Odessa, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Marak with Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the mass at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.

Mrs. Hubnik, a retired homemaker, was born June 10, 1927 in Milam County to Anton and Julia (Broz) Mikula. She married Charlie Hubnik and he preceded her in death in 2005. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and KJT. She is survived by:

Sons Ray Hubnik of Bedford

Fred Hubnik & wife Judy of Caldwell

Billy Hubnik of Odessa

Daughters Anna Farrell & husband Arthur of Odessa

Rennie Hubnik of Ft. Worth

Kathy Hubnik of Grandbury

9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild

Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2020.
