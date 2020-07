Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Anthony Eugene "Tony" Slaughter, 45, of Midland, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 11 am July 1, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory of Midland .



