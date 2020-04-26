|
ODESSA - Anthony "Tony" Gaines Bullard, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his Odessa home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Heaven rejoiced as Tony was united with Jesus in a heavenly celebration.
"God received a mighty general of the Lord. He stood, taught and loved so many, many people," one friend said. "He had an awesome anointing that set many, many free. He will not be forgotten, and God will live on in the lives he touched."
Tony showed his love for all people in multiple managerial positions over the years and as he ministered in different churches as a pastor, associate pastor, missionary, worship leader and Christian counselor in the Odessa area.
Even in later years, facing many health challenges, Tony would pray and offer a listening ear. One family friend said: "He was one of the best men I knew. (During) my hardest days as a teen, he was inspirational to me!"
Another dear friend said: "God blessed us all with his kind, gentle spirit and his ability to be comforting to others, even when he was facing such difficult physical challenges. He was steady to the course because of his deep, committed love for the Lord. He had a gracious humility that put others first."
Tony was born on July 16, 1952, to Ted and Mary Bullard. He graduated from Snyder High School (Snyder, Texas) in 1970. Never the quitter, he graduated from Odessa College in 2000 and UTPB in 2002, with a major in Criminology and Alcohol/drug abuse counseling -- at age 50!
Still waiting to unite in the glorious celebration are his family: his bride of almost 47 years, Vicki; daughter, Tonya Thurlby (and her husband Derek) of Odessa; and son, Vic of Austin; and grandchildren, Chloe, Korban, Karis and Colleen; and his extended family and many friends who he considered his family.
One of his best friends summed it up best: "Tony, you have brought so many to Jesus Christ. We aren't blood kin; we are much closer than that. You will be missed by more people than you can imagine."
The family expresses sincerest gratitude to Tony's many healthcare professionals with special gratitude to Desert Milagro Dialysis Center, Dr. Glen and Donna Stockbridge, Allen Orthotics and Eyes of Texas.
A drive-through visitation with the family is scheduled for 3-5 PM Sunday, April 26 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. A drive-up graveside service is scheduled for 1 PM on Monday, April 27 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit hubbardkellyfuneral home.com to leave online condolences.
Thank you, friend! Thank you, Papa. Thank you, Dad! Thank you, Best Husband in the World. We are all better because of you! We love you!
Tony "fought the good fight and kept his faith. There is laid up for him a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give him." (II Tim 4:7)
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020