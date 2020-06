Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Antonio M. Villa, 74, of Odessa, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Family has opted for a private cremation to follow. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



