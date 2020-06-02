Antonio M. Villa
1945 - 2020
ODESSA, TEXAS - Antonio M. Villa, 74, of Odessa, Texas, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Wednesday June 3, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home . The Villa family has requested and opted for cremation with burial to be held at at later date. Family & Friends is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.

Published in Odessa American on Jun. 2, 2020.
