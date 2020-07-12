ODESSA - Arlene L. Horne, 84, of Odessa, Texas, went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2020. She was truly a virtuous woman of God and gave God all the glory for her life. She was a founding member of the Disciples of Grace Church in Odessa, Texas, founded in 2012.Arlene was born November 26, 1935, her proud parents were the late Andres and Lucille Baclig, of Hilo, Hawaii.Arlene graduated from Hilo High School in 1953 and completed her first two years of college studies at the University of Hawaii in Hilo, Hawaii. In 1955, she transferred to the College of the Pacific in Stockton, Ca. to major in Music and minor in Business Management. She was an active member of the Zeta Phi Sorority and was the first to volunteer for many successful fund-raising endeavors.Arlene grew up in a talented musical family. Her father, Andres started the family dance band the "Royal Islanders of Hilo." She was an accomplished pianist which served her and many musicians well for many years. She played the saxophone and accompanied her father on the violin or any instrument of his choosing. She accompanied her mother, Lucille, who sang with a mezzo-soprano voice that mesmerized audiences with her passion for life. The family band played at numerous Hawaiian celebrations, dances, weddings and more. Arlene served as the pianist and organist for churches she attended throughout her life.Arlene married in 1958 and immediately started a family. By Christmas 1961, she had three babies all in diapers. Darrell came first, Robin just 11 months later and sweet Dawn Arlene. In March 1963, a family tragedy occurred when little Dawn was killed in a car accident. In October 1964, Arlene gave birth to our special little girl. Arlene said that God gave her a special child in place of the one she lost, and she appropriately named her "Angela" - her very own little angel. In the spring of 1966 on April 13th, Arlene's bouquet of children was made complete with the arrival of Leilani Michelle.Arlene took great joy in her children and delight in sharing her love of music. Music was always playing in the house. She taught her children to sing and encouraged her oldest, Darrell and Robin to sing "for Jesus" in church. Learning to play a musical instrument was something she strongly encouraged. Her children learned to play the French horn, Trumpet, Tuba, piano, organ and a "very passionate" tambourine.One of the highlights of Arlene's musical career was being invited to sing and open The Happy Goodman's Concert, December 16, 1975, at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa Texas. Her voice was always strong and full of passion moving many to tears.Arlene was also a professional businesswoman. Her professional positions consisted of: Secretary to the Navy Commander at Lompoc Air Force Base in Lompoc, CA., Accountant for General Constructors and Medical Transcribing for the local hospitals. Medical Transcribing was where she found her niche.Learning medical terminology came easy to Arlene and she exceled at transcribing. She soon learned that transcribing dictation for foreign doctors paid more money, therefore, she was determined to learn each physician's individual dialect. She became known as the Medical Transcriptionist Dictation Specialist.Arlene enjoyed a long prosper career in medical transcribing. She retired from Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas as well as Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. After retiring, she needed to keep busy and what better way than to transcribe, something she enjoyed so much. Arlene worked from home transcribing for Medical Home Health and other national transcribing services from 1993 to 2012, when she officially retired.Arlene was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Gloria Camara of Hilo, HI, her parents, Andres and Lucille Baclig of Hilo, HI, and a daughter, Dawn Arlene Horne, Odessa, Texas. Arlene is survived by her children, Darrell (Joseph deceased), Robin (Cecilia) both from Odessa, Angela from Midland, and Leilani Michelle from Dallas, Texas. Three grandchildren, Quinton (Brooke), Monique and Ke'alii and three great-grandchildren, Destiny, Isaia and little Miss Arya. Siblings include sister, Carol Bissen, brothers, Andres Baclig, Jr (Rose Marie) and Father Timothy Baclig better known as her little baby brother, Lionel. Beloved cousins, Clytell Keiser and Andy Ah Po. Many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews."To my dearly beloved, until we meet again, Aloha." Arlene HorneIn lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disciples of Grace Church, P.O. Box 13381 Odessa, Texas 79768.