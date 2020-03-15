|
EL PASO, TX - Arnold Ray Dunn was born on June 21, 1963 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Doyle and Elfletta Dunn and later moved with his family to Odessa, Texas.
In 2002 he met his wife, Melody, from El Paso, where they were married and lived with their two kids, Lucas and Ashlee. Arnold was a devoted husband, dad, son, nephew and made family his top priority always.
Arnold passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020 and he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Melody Dunn (El Paso) , son- Lucas Dunn (El Paso) , daughter- Ashlee Prather (Jordan Rubio) (Las Cruces, NM) , Aunt - Connie Latham of Odessa and many cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life on March 21st, 2020 at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 6904 E. State Hwy 91,Odessa, Texas from 12 pm to 3 pm. Please come and help celebrate the life of Arnold and share your memories.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 15, 2020