GARDENDALE - Arnulfo Alvarado, 48, passed away on December 28, 2019, in Gardendale, Texas, surrounded by family and friends. Arnulfo was born on March 16, 1971, in Kermit, to Ramona and Efrain Alvarado. Arnulfo received his Bachelors degree in Finance and worked as a consultant in the oil and gas industry. He was an avid fan of the Houston Texans and the Houston Astros, and enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, Jessica, and his three step-children, Jorge, Perla, and Esmeralda, whom he loved as his own. Arnulfo was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and fought bravely for many months, allowing him the opportunity to walk Esmeralda down the aisle in August of this year. Arnulfo is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ignacio Garcia Montoya, Theodora Salazar Montoya, Eustacio Carrasco Alvarado and Lorenza Galindo Alvarado. He is survived by his parents, Efrain and Ramona; his wife, Jessica; step-children, Jorge Flores and wife Valeria Gomez, Perla Athayde, Esmeralda Lujan and husband Hernan; brothers, Ausden Alvarado and Adriel Alvarado; sisters, Alma Alvarado and Alda Garcia; three grandchildren, and many extended family and friends who will cherish his memory. Arnulfo fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A closed casket vigil will take place on Monday, December 30, from 3:30-5PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A rosary service will also take place on Monday, December 30, at 7 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 AM, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Father David will officiate. Friends are invited to wear something blue for colon cancer awareness in Arnulfo's memory. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 30, 2019