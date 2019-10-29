Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR G. "ART" GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR G. "ART" GREEN Obituary
PORT LAVACA - Arthur G. Green, CPA , "Art" was born June 2, 1937 in Midland, Texas, only because there wasn't a hospital in Odessa yet as he always said. He passed away at his home in Port Lavaca (Magnolia Beach), Texas on October 24, 2019.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Darrel (Bill) Green & Viona Inez Green, son William Wade Green and sister Wylona Dyson.

Art is survived by his wife D'Ann Foster, siblings Glendya Williams, and Detra Swenson and husband Jim. He is also survived by children: Shane Connor, Sabrina Collum and husband Rick, Amy Breithaupt and husband Bill, Cecily Miller, ShayneMay and wife Jane, Shaynna May, John May and wife Ashley. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 on the way, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Art lived a full life. He was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force before heading back to Texas where he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. When he returned to Odessa, Texas, he was a staple of the professionalcommunity as one of Odessa's longest practicing CPA's. He was very active in his community as well as serving as President of Odessa College and numerous teaching positions at both local colleges. In January 2018, Art happily retired to Magnolia Beach withhis wife as they had always planned.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca on October 29th.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the accounting scholarships at either Odessa College or UTPB.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.