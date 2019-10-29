|
PORT LAVACA - Arthur G. Green, CPA , "Art" was born June 2, 1937 in Midland, Texas, only because there wasn't a hospital in Odessa yet as he always said. He passed away at his home in Port Lavaca (Magnolia Beach), Texas on October 24, 2019.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Darrel (Bill) Green & Viona Inez Green, son William Wade Green and sister Wylona Dyson.
Art is survived by his wife D'Ann Foster, siblings Glendya Williams, and Detra Swenson and husband Jim. He is also survived by children: Shane Connor, Sabrina Collum and husband Rick, Amy Breithaupt and husband Bill, Cecily Miller, ShayneMay and wife Jane, Shaynna May, John May and wife Ashley. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 on the way, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Art lived a full life. He was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force before heading back to Texas where he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. When he returned to Odessa, Texas, he was a staple of the professionalcommunity as one of Odessa's longest practicing CPA's. He was very active in his community as well as serving as President of Odessa College and numerous teaching positions at both local colleges. In January 2018, Art happily retired to Magnolia Beach withhis wife as they had always planned.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca on October 29th.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the accounting scholarships at either Odessa College or UTPB.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 29, 2019