ODESSA - Arthur Glenn Smithee, 62, of Odessa, TX passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home in Odessa, Texas.

Arthur was born on September 2, 1958 to Bobby and Bobbie Marie (Birdwell) Smithee in Odessa, Texas. He married Connie (Pittman) on May 16, 1980, in Odessa.

Glenn will be remembered as the kindest and most generous man anyone had ever met. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his presence will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his spouse Connie Smithee of Odessa, TX; three children, Christopher Glenn Looney of Odessa, TX, Gregory Allen Smithee (Haley) of Odessa, TX, and Kelly Fay King (Heston) of Odessa, TX; ten grandchildren, Kyler Dutton of Odessa, TX, Kinslee Looney of Odessa, TX, Brylee Smithee of Odessa, TX, Bridgit Smithee of Odessa, TX, Baylor Smithee of Odessa, TX, Brooklin Wagner of Odessa, TX, Haiden Wagner of Odessa, TX, Dilynn Wagner of Odessa, TX and his Twin Granddaughters, Kamryn and Karter King of Odessa, TX; two siblings, Mike Smithee (LaNece Goodson) of Odessa, TX and Carla Sapp (Valon) of Odessa, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Joe and Bobbie Marie (Birdwell) Smithee and his Father In Law, Dob Pittman, and Mother In Law Connie Pittman.

The Smithee family will welcome visitors in their home, 803 W. 67th in Odessa, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Stonegate Fellowship Odessa with Randy Unruh officiating.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
