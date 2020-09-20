1/1
Arturo Cienega "Arthur" Molina
1948 - 2020
ODESSA - Arturo (Arthur) Cienega Molina was born to Jesus and Jesusita Molina on October 27, 1948, he went home to be the Lord on September 3, 2020.

Arthur had a long career with Southwestern Bell where he received many accolades for his community services. The one he was most proud of was saving a baby from choking and performing CPR until EMT arrived. It made national headlines and a 911 episode was made about it. Arthur had many talents, but the most important things were his wife, kids, grandkids, and family.

His hobbies included woodworking and taking his grandkids to baseball games.

He was a member of Westwood Baptist church (Pathway Baptist) for thirty years. He was married to the love of his life, Anita Brooks Molina for 41 years.

He is survived by his children; Misty Holliday and husband Jerry, Erica Arreguy and husband Danny and Arthur Molina Jr., Grandchildren; Dustin Samford, Christian Molina, Austin Molina, Tiffany Samford, Isaiah Molina, Alex Molina, Jeremiah Molina, Brianna Samford, Daniele Arreguy, Zachary Arreguy, Sisters; Ruth Ybarra, Judy Molina, Mary Campbell and brother, Danny Molina. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and two grandsons; Jackson Molina and Dominic Molina. Also preceded in death, his brothers, Johnny, Ruben, Martin, Raymond, Louis and Manuel and his sister Alice Silva.

Visitation is scheduled for scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6 PM- 8 PM and a funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 AM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors Chapel with burial to follow at 1 PM in Loraine Texas.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
SEP
23
Burial
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
