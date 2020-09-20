ODESSA - Arvil Lee Murphy went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. He was born in Baytown, Texas on July 10, 1951 to Arvil Lee and Betty Jo Murphy.Lee had many friends throughout Texas that described him as being the most direct, honest friend anyone could ever have. He did not have any reservation about telling anyone how they could do better in life and would do anything to help his friends get to where they needed to be. Lee was an honest soul that loved without ceasing and gave all that he could to those that he cared for.Lee Murphy had two passions in life, playingpool and loving Barbara Murphy, his dear wife. Barbara and Lee married on October 8, 2015 and truly never left each other's side. When you saw Barbara walk in the door you could guarantee that Lee was right behind her with their chiweenie Belle. Lee lived the words 'in sickness and in health' as he cared for Barbara in her sickness the last few months of his life. He cared for nothing more in life than making sure she had everything she needed or wanted and was as comfortable as she could be.Lee loved the game of pool as it was his passion. He was the proprietor of the Location Lounge where he played the game every chance he got. Lee loved to travel across Texas, New Mexico and Colorado to play the sport he loved and made many friends along the way. Lee also took an interest in teaching those who had the patience to learn the game and learn it well. He did not waste time teaching if you were not willing to take a keen interest in being the best player you could be. The Odessa Area Pool Players League has lost a mentor and a friend.Lee was an avid fisherman and spent many trips on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas looking for the perfect fishing spot. He also had a passion of collecting firearms and spending time on his ranch with his horses and the outdoors.Lee is survived by his wife Barbara Murphy of Odessa, Texas. One grandson, David Lee Himel and his wife Kaylun Marie Himel and their daughter Savannah Himel of Monahans, Texas. His son Jeremy Hash and his wife LaDelle Hash and their son Colton Lee Hash of Las Cruces, New Mexico. His stepdaughter Christina Ochoa and her husband Lucas Ochoa and their daughter Aubree Ochoa of Odessa, Texas. Lee is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends across Texas and Louisiana.He is preceded in death by his parents Arvil Lee and Betty Jo Murphy as well as his daughter, Tammy Murphy.A private memorial pool tournament will be held at the Location Lounge on September 25-26, 2020 to honor his memory and celebrate his life.