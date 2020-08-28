ODESSA - Aubrey Gene "Sonny" Schnaubert passed away peacefully August 25, 2020 at Parks Senior Living Center in Odessa, Texas. He was 94 years old. Born in McCamey, Texas on July 5, 1926, he was a 4th generation Texan and was recognized as the first baby born in McCamey. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the Navy during World II. At 20, he returned to Fort Stockton and met Bonnie Richardson. They married in 1947, had 3 children and settled their family in Odessa in 1961. Sonny worked for Texaco 34 years, retiring in 1988. They spent their next 22 years at Lake Buchanan where they attended Highland Lakes Methodist Church. Then they returned to Odessa to be near family. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Irene Barnett Schnaubert & Ed Schnaubert; and his sister, Edna Lee Grigsby. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bonnie Richardson Schnaubert of Odessa; daughter, Kathy Schnaubert Edwards and husband, Dave of Bertram; daughter, Pam Schnaubert and husband, Doug Davis of San Antonio; son, Danny Schnaubert and wife, Susie of Odessa; grandchildren: Steven Offutt, Jeff Gardner, Reina Offutt, Kim Schnaubert, John Edwards, and Lisa Schnaubert Brazile; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Sonny loved carpentry, music, fishing, dessert and was especially good at creating memories. He was a dear man who showed unconditional love, was a central figure in all of our lives and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life was held by family members at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.