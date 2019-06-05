ODESSA - Aubrey "Buck" Ray Barcheers passed away on June 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Buck is survived by his wife, Patsy Anne Barcheers and four of his children, Bill Barcheers, Jackie Sage, Marty Barcheers, and Linda Ray. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Joe Barcheers.



Buck was born in Durant, Oklahoma on March 1, 1932. By the age of eight he began working to help support his family and that work ethic has followed him throughout his life. He married Patsy Anne on July 26, 1951 and together they have celebrated 68 years of marriage.



Buck was a prominent businessman in the oil and gas industry, having moved to Odessa and started his company Summit Supply in 1964. Buck was well known for his business acumen and grew his company to be an international supplier of oil field pipe. The business was often a family affair with all of his children and some of his grandchildren working with him at various times.



Buck's pride for his business kept him working and he could be found at Summit Supply until the end. He always had time for a visit, especially if it was a grandkid or a great grandbaby. He loved to dote on them, show them the pipe yard, and taught them all how to drive a tractor.



A funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the chapel of Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery.



The Barcheers family asks that memorial contributions be made to the in honor of Aubrey "Buck" Ray Barcheers.