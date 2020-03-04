|
ODESSA - Aurora Chavarria, 86, of Odessa, Texas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Odessa.
Visitation will be held 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Elias Nino officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Rose Hill Section.
Aurora was born on August 28, 1933 in Seguin, Texas to Juanita Sanchez and Cerapio Ornelas. She was married to Jose Galindo Chavarria for over 50 years. She was a dedicated homemaker but also enjoyed the outdoors such as camping. Aurora favorite hobby was playing bingo with family and friends.
Aurora is preceded in death by her father, Serapio Ornelas; husband, Jose G. Chavarria; son, Juan Chavarria and grandson, Joe Albert Chavarria.
Aurora leaves her memory to cherish to her sons, Joe O Chavarria (Lorina); Jose Manuel Chavarria (Hilda), Miguel Chavarria, and Michael Rey Chavarria; 5 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey Chavarria, Robert Chavarria, Brandon Chavarria, Emmanuel Chavarria, Michael Rey Chavarria and A.J. Mendoza.
Services for Aurora are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 4, 2020