ODESSA - Ava Lane Turley, of Odessa, went to heaven Monday, July 22, 2019, with parents and family by her side.
Private Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Ava was born in Odessa to Chris Turley and Laci Judkins. She was loved by her brother and family.
Ava is preceded in death by her sister Dylan Paige Turley and grandparents Terrell Jeff Turley and Linda Judkins.
Ava is survived by her brother Kye Turley, her parents Chris Turley and Laci Judkins, her uncle Derek Judkins, her grandparents Shelley Reese, Ron Judkins, Derek Robinson, and Tracy Robinson, her great-grandparents Marry Norris, TeAta Judkins, and LouAnn Ehrenberg, as well as many other loving family members.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Medical Center Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019