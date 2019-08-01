Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ava Turley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ava Lane Turley


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ava Lane Turley Obituary
ODESSA - Ava Lane Turley, of Odessa, went to heaven Monday, July 22, 2019, with parents and family by her side.

Private Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Ava was born in Odessa to Chris Turley and Laci Judkins. She was loved by her brother and family.

Ava is preceded in death by her sister Dylan Paige Turley and grandparents Terrell Jeff Turley and Linda Judkins.

Ava is survived by her brother Kye Turley, her parents Chris Turley and Laci Judkins, her uncle Derek Judkins, her grandparents Shelley Reese, Ron Judkins, Derek Robinson, and Tracy Robinson, her great-grandparents Marry Norris, TeAta Judkins, and LouAnn Ehrenberg, as well as many other loving family members.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Medical Center Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ava's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now