ODESSA - Baird Green, known to many as "Carebear" passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 89 years old.



Baird was born October 5, 1929 in Albany, Georgia to Ann and Lewis Green. Early in his life he moved to Lake Wales, Florida then on to Sebring, Florida where he graduated from high school, and excelled at football, basketball, and baseball during all his high school years. He met his future wife, Betty Stephens, while still in high school and eventually they married during his senior year in college.



Baird attended the University of Florida and graduated with a BA degree in 1951 with a commission into the Army Transport Corp. He served one year in Korea, in the Army as a Second Lieutenant, where he earned the Bronze Star.



After being discharged from the Army, Baird began his retail career with J.C. Penny's in Daytona Beach, Florida, also working in St. Petersburg and Sarasota, Florida. In 1965, they moved to Ft. Worth, Texas to work for S&H Green Stamps, where he retired in 1986. Betty and Baird moved to Odessa in 1987 to be near family and grandchildren.



Baird is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty S. Green, a sister, Betsy Morgan of Tallahassee, Fl, two children, son, David Baird Green (wife Loretta), of Windsor, Colorado, and daughter Susan Green Williams of Odessa, TX, four grandchildren, Reagan and (Brian) Whytlaw, Abby and (Josh) Bishop, Justin Baird Green, Zachary and (Natalie) Green, and five great grandchildren, Hadley and Grady Whytlaw, Mallory and Harper Bishop, and Celia Green.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Ron Hankins officiating.



Honorary pallbearers for the service are Calvin Laird, Ernest Thomas, Roger Corzine, Gary Bishop, Josh Bishop and Brian Whytlaw.



Memorial donations in memory of Baird may be made to First Presbyterian Church Youth Group, 1401 N. Sam Houston, Odessa, TX, 79761 or to Home Hospice in Odessa, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 120, Odessa, TX, 79761.



The family wish to acknowledge the prayers, food, and kindness offered during Baird's illness from friends and family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on June 30, 2019