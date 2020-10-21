ODESSA - Barbara Ann Smith, age 79, passed away at her home in Odessa on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Kerrville, TX on Friday, August 22, 1941 to the late Felix and Stella Sprott. Barbara graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, class of 1959. She worked as a secretary.
A wonderful mother and grandmother, Barbara loved family and friends. She was married to James Vernon Smith for 48 years before he preceded her in the heavenly journey. She had a resilient personality and a very strong faith. She enjoyed reading the paper, doing crossword puzzles, and playing 42. Barbara was also a Dallas Cowboys and Longhorns fan.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Vershel Smith and fiancée Jeannie; daughters: Jan McCleary and husband Phil and Noni Castro and husband Richard; beloved grandchildren: Taylor Smith, Amanda Guinn, Cory Foster, Casey Cagle, Zachary Workman, Chris Castro, Katy McCleary, and Brian McCleary; great-grandchildren: Julia, Madi, Lauren, Alex, and Sophie; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, James, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Diana Workman; son: Jimmy Smith, and great-grandson: Nolan Guinn.
Funeral services will be held to honor her memory at Odessa Bible Church at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, officiated by Pastor Bob Thayer. Burial follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com
