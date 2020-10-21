1/1
Barbara Ann Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Barbara Ann Smith, age 79, passed away at her home in Odessa on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Kerrville, TX on Friday, August 22, 1941 to the late Felix and Stella Sprott. Barbara graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, class of 1959. She worked as a secretary.

A wonderful mother and grandmother, Barbara loved family and friends. She was married to James Vernon Smith for 48 years before he preceded her in the heavenly journey. She had a resilient personality and a very strong faith. She enjoyed reading the paper, doing crossword puzzles, and playing 42. Barbara was also a Dallas Cowboys and Longhorns fan.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Vershel Smith and fiancée Jeannie; daughters: Jan McCleary and husband Phil and Noni Castro and husband Richard; beloved grandchildren: Taylor Smith, Amanda Guinn, Cory Foster, Casey Cagle, Zachary Workman, Chris Castro, Katy McCleary, and Brian McCleary; great-grandchildren: Julia, Madi, Lauren, Alex, and Sophie; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, James, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Diana Workman; son: Jimmy Smith, and great-grandson: Nolan Guinn.

Funeral services will be held to honor her memory at Odessa Bible Church at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, officiated by Pastor Bob Thayer. Burial follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved