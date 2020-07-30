ODESSA - Barbara Ann Stanley, 89, passed away on July 28, 2020. She was born July 21, 1931 in Tolar, TX to O.C. and Clyde Calvert. She married J.C. Stanley on November 24, 1942. She had two sons Rickey Dale and Corky Stanley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband J.C. Stanley, son Rickey Dale, sister Joyce Elder, brother Butler Clifton Stanley, and lifelong friend Bobbie Cook.
Barbara is survived by her son, Corky Stanley.
Barbara worked as a bookkeeper and was a member of the Temple Baptist Church. Barbara served as a member of the Women of the Moose for 50 years. She and J.C. spent many happy years being active members of the Moose.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Acres West from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Graveside services will be at Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent at acreswestfuneral.com
.