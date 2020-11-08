ODESSA - Barbara Ann Woodard was born in Abilene, Texas to Ira and Bessie Bownds on August 14, 1949. She graduated from Permian High School. She married Danny Woodard June 13, 1970 in Odessa. God was first in everything she did. She immersed herself daily in the Word. Barbara had a giving spirit, enjoyed serving others and always put others first. God used her in a mighty way through her service as a Proverbs 31 woman to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and to everyone she met. She loved God's creation and the simple things in life: family, the changing of the seasons, His nature - flowers, plants, animals, birds and especially rocks. She never took anything for granted. Barbara Woodard, 71, of Gardendale, went to her heavenly home November 5, 2020 in Odessa. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Bessie Bownds; her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Joanne Woodard; nephew, Robert Thornhill; and brother-in-law, Jerry Gayler. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Danny Woodard; daughter, Lisa Glass and husband Scott; son, Donald Woodard and wife Melissa; grandson, Jerry Courtney and wife Samantha; granddaughter, Tesa Courtney; grandsons, Dax and Nate Woodard; great grandson, Joshua; sister, Gwen Brumm and husband Curt; sister, Karen Thornhill and husband Bobby; brother, Jimmy Bownds; brother-in-law, Jackie Woodard; sister-in-law, Catrina Gayler; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Family Visitation will be 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at New Dawn Fellowship in Odessa. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wally Schiwart officiating. Pallbearers will be Donald Woodard, Scott Glass, Jerry Courtney, Dax Woodard, Nate Woodard and Jimmy Bownds. Honorary pallbearer will be her great grandson, Joshua. In lieu of flowers the family would love for you to continue her legacy by showing others Christ in you. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.