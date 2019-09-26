|
|
ODESSA - Barbara Chambers, 86, passed from this life at her home on September 23, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1933 in Eastland County, Texas at home on a dairy farm to Esley Olen Walker and Flois (Armstrong) Walker. She went to school in Odessa, Texas graduating from Odessa High in 1951. That same year, on July 2, 1951 she married the love of her life, Pete Chambers, at Eastside Baptist Church. When Pete was stationed at Corpus Christi naval air station during the Korean War in 1953, their first child Michael was born.
Barbara and Pete moved back to Odessa when the War ended. Their daughter Danna was born in 1955, son Joe in 1959 and daughter Lisa in 1962. Barbara loved being a mother, housewife and gardener as an active Permian Basin Master Gardener for 16 years and now as an honorary member. She and Pete have the Chambers Secret Garden where many weddings and photo shoots have been held. She was also a Beta Sigma Phi council member for 60 years.
Barbara is survived by her husband Pete of 68 years; sister Patsy Burns (Lanar) of El Paso; son Michael (Bonni) of Austin, Texas; daughter Danna Moseley (Ray) of Gardendale, Texas; daughter, Lisa Smith of Midland; niece CB High (Charlie); nephew Dr. Bradley Burns (Amy) of Clarksville, TN. She also leaves grandchildren Cindy Winters (Wade), Phillip Moseley, Jacob Smith, Christopher Smith (Jordan) and three great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved son Joe, beloved granddaughter Rebecca and her parents Esley and Flois Walker.
A celebration of her life will be held in her Secret Garden at 6978 N. Carter in Odessa on Friday, September 27 at 5:00 pm.
Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.Diabetes.org
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 26, 2019