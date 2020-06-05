GORMAN - Barbara Ellen Tucker of Gorman, TX, formerly of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.



Barbara Ellen Bennett was born to Newton Farris and Tezzie Emily Bennett in Gorman, TX on December 2nd, 1934. Barbara attended Gorman High School. She married James Claude Tucker on January 5, 1953. They had two sons James Lee Tucker and Joe Farris Tucker. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gorman and worked for Gorman ISD from 1985 to 1996. Lively conversation and hearty dishes could always be found around Barbara's table.



Barbara is survived by her son, Joe Tucker, Sister Helen Craighead; her granddaughter Rebecca Nall, husband Chris, and great daughters Clara and Emily, her granddaughters Kristen Danielle Tucker, Rachel Tucker, Aryann Cook; Daughter-in- Law Ellen Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that she loved very much. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Claude, her son James, her parents, Newton and Tezzie, her brother John Wayne, her sisters Edith and Hazel.



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gorman at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 6th followed by graveside service at Alameda Cemetery. Masks will be required and provided if needed. Arrangements are by Higginbotham Funeral Home.



