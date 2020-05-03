ODESSA Barbara Faye Shinn, age 88, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on Thursday, July 2, 1931 in Pampa, Texas to the late C. H. "Shorty" Blair and Jewell Zelma (Stinson) Blair. Barbara had a long and illustrious career with the Ector County school district. She served as a music teacher at Zavala Elementary, Pease Elementary, and choir director at Hood Junior High (retiring in 1990). She was a devoted and well respected teacher who led the choir to consecutive UIL sweepstakes. She shared her knack for inspiring children and gave workshops on how to teach music. Barbara was an also avid proponent of the arts in Odessa.
Barbara married Walter Acreman in 1960 and he preceded her in death after only six short years together. She met the love of her life Donald Shinn when he joined the choir at St. Luke's UMC (which she directed) and they married in 1981. They had 37 wonderful years together. She and Don were very active in the Odessa community and were honored with a plaque in Centennial Park on the Rotary Wall of Fame. Barbara also served as a choir director as Asbury UMC and First Presbyterian Church. She was a part of an influential group that included her sister and brother-in-law who made significant contributions toward many of the local institutions in the arts such as the Permian Playhouse and Globe Theater. A member of the Tuesday Morning Music and Arts Club, she was also honored as volunteer of the year by the Odessa Cultural Council in 1993 and was named the Heritage of Odessa Community Statesman.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her nephew: Ron Bennett and husband Jim Ring; step-children: Terry Shinn and wife Janet and Tori Chandler; brothers-in-law: Ronald Bennett and Bob Shinn; Grandchildren: Travis Shinn and wife Bridget, Tanner Shinn, Jason Chandler and wife Melani; Great Grandchildren: Brysen, Marcos, Amy, Kyle and Katie; and numerous extended family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: Walter Acreman; second husband: Donald "Don" Shinn; and sister: Dortha (Blair) Bennett.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Barbara with a donation to either Rotary International or to Asbury UMC.
Published in Odessa American on May 3, 2020.