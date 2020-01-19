|
|
ODESSA - Barbara John Branson went home to the Lord from her earthly home surrounded by her family and puppies on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Barbara John Branson was born Lady Faith Barbara Atkins, to Temple and Lela Reigh Atkins on March 24, 1937 in Ada, OK. She married Robert John Branson on June 3, 1963 in Las Vegas, NV. She had two daughters, Mary Jeannette and Carmen Lynette. She held a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Education with an emphasis on bilingual education. In her early years she was a mother to her two daughters, Mary and Carmen, and an artist on the side. After her husband's death, she began teaching bilingual education for ECISD until she retired.
In 1977, she and her husband and oldest daughter Mary, moved to Palma de Mallorca, Baleares Islands, Spain. While in Europe, they traveled extensively to most of the European countries. She loved traveling, learning new languages and cultures, this was a passion to her heart. She and Johnny returned to the states in 1982.
She loved children and always made sure to let them know they were important to this world and loved. She was a firm believer in reading and getting a higher education and would tell everyone, no matter who you were. Barbara believed and taught others that life wasn't always a rose garden, when things get tough, you do not crumble, but instead you become stronger and prepared with strength for your next test of faith. All of this with God's help. She never believed in taking the easy way out.
She loved all things art, from painting, to teaching dance and her passion was making jewelry. She made jewelry all the way to her final days. There are many people blessed with the token of her love for jewelry. She taught dance at "About Dance" studio to countless children here in Odessa, TX. While teaching bilingual grades 1-6, she taught many children to be proud of their heritage and become responsible individuals no matter where life carried them.
Barbara never met a stranger; she loved to talk and find out the life stories of those she encountered in her journeys. Barbara was always proud to let people know that during her lifetimes, she experienced two, five living generations in her family. Out of seven generations, born in Ector County, she was the only one not born in Ector County. Barbara always made sure to let everyone know that she was a Texas lady even though she was born in Oklahoma. It was just bad luck that her mother didn't get back to Odessa before she was born, but she got here when she was 2 weeks old. She had firm beliefs, and felt you should not succumb to something just to be accepted and liked by others but believed you stood up for what you truly believed in. She believed in telling you the truth even when you didn't want to hear it, because only in knowing the truth could you make good and informed decisions.
Barbara is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, her husband Johnny and her daughter Carmen Branson.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Mary and husband Patrick Lewis, her brother Ralph John, her niece Shawna John Garcia and husband Mike, nephews Robert Marshall John and William Jack John. Her grandchildren Scott Phillips and companion Naomi McGuire, Ryan Phillips, India Lewis. Her "adopted" grandson Riley Chandler, her great grandchildren Haylee Phillips, and her "adopted" great grandchildren Braden Gray and Kiernan Gray (K-Ro).
Pallbearers will be Scott Phillips, Ryan Phillips, Riley Chandler, Chris Ray. Artemio Sanchez, and Antonio Sanchez.
Memorials may be given to MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Humane Society of Odessa or a . Barbara loved color and always looked for the bright spot in all situations. The family would be honored if you choose to come to pay your last respects dressed in color.
The family of Barbara wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dar, Javashia, Quinn, Cody, Jodie and Denae nurses at ORMC CCU, and Heart to Heart Hospice, Odessa.
Family visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial in Odessa on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. Her services will be held at Sunset Memorial in Odessa on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00pm with burial immediately following services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit [email protected]
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 19, 2020