Barbara Kay (Taylor) Burns
1942 - 2020
GARDENDALE - Barbara Burns, 78, of Odessa, Texas passed away on November 26, 2020 in Gardendale, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain Donnie Rollie officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Barbara was born in Carbon, Texas to Norman M. and Jewel Taylor on May 30, 1942. She attended school at Odessa High and graduated from Odessa College Beauty School. Barbara married Bobby Burns in December of 1966. Barbara was a floral designer at Mark Knox Flowers for 36 years. She led a life of love and happiness. Barbara was very involved with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation from the mid 70's to early 80's, as her youngest daughter, Nikki, had CF. Barbara was a very fun-loving and caring daughter, wife, mother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter, Nikki Michelle Burns; father, Norman Maurice Taylor; mother, Jewel L. Justice Taylor; and her husband, Bobby Lee Burns. Barbara is survived by daughter, Lisa Covington and her husband John; son, Norman Burns; sisters, Judy Joiner and Norma White; grandchildren, Danielle Burns, Ashley Burns, Clarissa Clancey and husband Michael, and Marquiz Burns; great grandchildren, Nathan, Kenzie, Lane, Jaxon, Willow, Maya, Mavis and Kimber; also, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Johnny Holley, Lewis Holley, Shane Gallagher, Devin Minear, Michael Clancey and Chris Burns. Memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. The family of Barbara Burns wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful professionals at PhyTex, Legacy Ranch Memory Care and Home Hospice of Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
