|
|
DECATUR - Barbara LyNell Rose McKinney Browning, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 24, 2019 in Decatur, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday December 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas
Graveside services will be held Monday December 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Odessa, Texas with Pastor John McLemore officiating.
Bobbie was born in Colorado City, Texas on June 12, 1934 to T.M. and Ruby McKinney. She attended Odessa High School. She married Charles Gardner Browning on March 15, 1950 in Odessa, Texas. She was a housewife and after her husband passed away, baked professionally for many years. She loved to crochet, sew, draw, paint and make furniture. Bobbie had a great sense of humor and loved life and her family. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and The Order of The Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Gardner Browning, her parents, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by three children, Barbara and Chester Beam of Springtown, Texas, Terry and Denise Browning of Odessa, Texas, and Chelli Evans of Odessa, Texas; grandchildren Charla Stephens, Kyle Beam, Amanda Duncan, Charles Browning, Christine Clements, and Beau Browning, and 9 great grandchildren.
Honorary pall bearers are Kyle Beam, Ryder Stephens, Miller Beam, Lonnie McKinney, Jimmy McKinney, and Jim Mitchell, Sr.
Memorials may be given to the Kevin Evans Scholarship Fund and Odessa Chapter 447 Order of The Eastern Star.
The family would like to thank the management and staff of Decatur Medical Lodge in Decatur, Texas and especially "Her Girls on hall 200".
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019