ODESSA - Barbara Rodgers Lee passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



She was born to George Dillard Rodgers and Alta Lee Brown on August 18, 1932, in Jones County, Texas. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1949 and was a member of the pep squad and softball teams. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Hamlin. She later worked as a kindergarten teacher and then as a bookkeeper for M&M Sales in Odessa before her retirement in 1992.



She married W.R. "Bud" Lee on June 22, 1952, at her family's home. They started their marriage in Hamlin, but eventually made their home in Odessa where they lived for over 50 years. Hospitality and love were marks of their home. Barbara had a way of making people feel special. Holidays, dinner parties, game nights, birthdays and the everyday left friends and family alike knowing they were cared for by Barbara and Bud. They enjoyed seeing the country and visiting family in their RV and made fond memories along the way.



A faithful friend, caring wife, loving mother, sister, aunt and Nana, all who knew Barbara knew one of the best. Barbara had a deep love for Jesus and for her family. This was evident in her commitment to her church family as well. She was a member of Crescent Park Baptist Church since 1961 where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and helped with many events. Barbara leaves a legacy of faith that will reach well beyond her years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, many nieces and nephews, and her husband Bud of 57 years. She is survived by her daughter Georgia Whalen and husband Rusty of Houston, granddaughter April Whalen of Cedar Hill, sister Lois Minton of Midland, many nieces and nephews, and grand and great grand nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 14, at 11:30 am. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at Frank Wilson Funeral Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E University, Odessa or the International Mission Board.



