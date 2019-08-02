|
ODESSA - Barney "Don" Chapman
Barney "Don" Chapman, 78, of Odessa, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Odessa.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Chapman was born in Big Spring, TX, to W. B. and Bertha Chapman on September 2, 1940. He was a proud graduate of Big Spring High School's Class of 1959. He met the love of his life, Rita Wilson, while still in school and they were married on June 30, 1961 in Big Spring.
The couple settled in Odessa in 1966. After attending college, Mr. Chapman went to work at Firestone Tire for a number of years before embarking on his career at Shell Petroleum. He retired from his mid-management position as a supervisor after a spotless tenure of 24 years.
Mr. Chapman was involved in many groups and activities. In past years he was an avid bowler and was active in an Odessa bowling league. He was also a past member of the Door of Hope Mission's Board of Directors. He was a very active member of Northside Baptist Church where he and his family attended shortly after arriving in Odessa. He participated in many projects for Northside including updating and repairing homes of elderly church members and even assisted in neighborhood cleanup after hurricane Katrina destroyed citizens' homes and property.
"Papa" was extremely social. He loved old and new friends alike and never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for helping anyone in need and expecting nothing in return. Mr. Chapman also had a passion for woodworking and building with his hands. His favorite pastime was fishing with his family in Lake City, CO every summer. Lake City will never be the same without you, Papa!
Mr. Chapman is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara Ditto, brother, Jan Chapman, and infant sister, Sondra Gaye Chapman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rita, son, Brian and wife Monica, daughter, Kim and husband Rick, brothers, Clydel and wife Fredia Chapman, Tommy and wife Sandra Chapman, and Kenneth and wife Liz Chapman. Mr. Chapman was blessed with 3 grandsons, Blake, Eric and Christian, and one granddaughter, Gracie. Great-grandchildren are Kyra, Kaysen, Alyvia, Khloe and Emma, all of whom he loved very much.
Pall bearers will be Blake Swindle, Eric Swindle, Rick Swindle, Christian Chapman, Gary Leonard and Troy Davis.
Memorials may be given to the Northside Baptist Mission Program or the Door of Hope Mission.
The family of Mr. Chapman wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff at Medical Center Hospital, Home Hospice, the Northside Baptist Church community and Reverend Clydel and Fredia Chapman, they have gone above and beyond for the family. A very special note of gratitude goes to Grammy, Papa's loving and devoted wife, who never left his side during this difficult time. Mrs. Chapman is a perfect example of a beautiful Christian wife, of which we are all grateful.
All arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2019