ODESSA, TX - Belvin Leon "Beau" Wilson, age 77, of Odessa passed from this life at Continued Care Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born to the late Lloyd Wilson and Gladys (Clark) Box in Stamford, TX on October 19, 1941. Beau was a retired master plumber. He married Cheryl Williams in Odessa, TX on June 20, 1980.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Cheryl Wilson of Odessa; son: Stacy Wilson and wife Katie of Odessa; two daughters: Lisa Clark and husband Michael of Abilene and Jacqi Crane and husband Charlie of Rule; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Beau really loved his grandkids!



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tommy.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Shaye Lane.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 17, 2019