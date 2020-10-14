1/1
BENNY JOE CARR
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENVER CITY, TEXAS - Benny Joe Carr, 86, of Denver City passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Denver City, Texas. Memorial Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

He was born March 13, 1934 in Erath County to Mood and Ruby Ray Carr. He married Erlene Hudgpeth on July 7, 1952 in Lovington, New Mexico. He was a member of the Denver City community since 1966, was employed by Baker Oil Field for over thirty-five years and was of Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Erlene Carr, a grandson Jody Ray Carr.

Benny is survived by his daughter Rebecca Carr of Denver City; two sons Benny Joe Carr Jr and his wife Rayna of Levelland, Daniel Carr of Midland; a granddaughter Erica Jones of Lubbock; along with a great grandson Matthew also of Lubbock.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved