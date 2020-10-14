DENVER CITY, TEXAS - Benny Joe Carr, 86, of Denver City passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Denver City, Texas. Memorial Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
He was born March 13, 1934 in Erath County to Mood and Ruby Ray Carr. He married Erlene Hudgpeth on July 7, 1952 in Lovington, New Mexico. He was a member of the Denver City community since 1966, was employed by Baker Oil Field for over thirty-five years and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Erlene Carr, a grandson Jody Ray Carr.
Benny is survived by his daughter Rebecca Carr of Denver City; two sons Benny Joe Carr Jr and his wife Rayna of Levelland, Daniel Carr of Midland; a granddaughter Erica Jones of Lubbock; along with a great grandson Matthew also of Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
.