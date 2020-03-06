|
|
ODESSA - Bernando (Ben) Hernandez was born June 6, 1941 in Odessa, TX. to parents Manuel Hernandez and Petra Deporto.
He met his wife in 1959 and married her 3 years later. They had a daughter Myra Ann Hernandez and three sons Ben Jr., Donnie Rey and Rudy T.
Mr. Hernandez started Hernandez Concrete Finishers in 1973. He was a man with a big heart always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed fishing with his family, he was a bowler, a hunter, and enjoyed the company of his friends. Dad had a lot of faith in God and he knew his path with the Lord was a road he kept his eyes fixed on.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Hernandez, his three sons Bernardo Hernandez, Donnie Rey Hernandez, Rudy T. Hernandez and daughter Mabel Martinez.
He is preceded in death by daughter Myra Ann Hernandez, sisters Mary Hernandez, Jessie Hernandez, and brothers Alfredo Hernandez, Manuel Hernandez and Sam Hernandez.
Funeral Service will be held at La Paz Perches Funeral Homes on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
On behalf of the Hernandez family thank you for you love and support.
Services have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes in Odessa, TX.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 6, 2020