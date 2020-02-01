|
|
HOUSTON - Berta Pedroza Castro, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 24, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas to David and Mary R. Pedroza. She married Ernest Castro on June 10, 1967 in Dumas, Texas. She was well known for her baking! Berta retired from Cactus ISD, as a cafeteria manager, after 32 plus years. She moved to Odessa in 2007 to help her son raise her beloved grandchildren. Also, continuing to work in marketing. She was a very active church volunteer at Sherwood Baptist Church. Berta worked with Awanas, missionary trips, and also helped with the food ministry, where she helped feed college students and teens at her church. Berta is preceded in death by her mother, Mary R. Pedroza, little white grandma. She is survived by her father, David Pedroza Sr.; her husband of 52 years, Ernest Castro; her loving sons, Manuel, Mario and Mike; her grandchildren, Julian, Veronica, Maryann, Mario, Mercedes, Teresa, and Sara. Berta is also survived by 5 loving great grandchildren; 9 siblings, 4 brothers and 5 sisters; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many other family members including her extended church family. Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sherwood Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 1, 2020