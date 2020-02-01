Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sherwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Berta Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berta Pedroza Castro


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berta Pedroza Castro Obituary
HOUSTON - Berta Pedroza Castro, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 24, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas to David and Mary R. Pedroza. She married Ernest Castro on June 10, 1967 in Dumas, Texas. She was well known for her baking! Berta retired from Cactus ISD, as a cafeteria manager, after 32 plus years. She moved to Odessa in 2007 to help her son raise her beloved grandchildren. Also, continuing to work in marketing. She was a very active church volunteer at Sherwood Baptist Church. Berta worked with Awanas, missionary trips, and also helped with the food ministry, where she helped feed college students and teens at her church. Berta is preceded in death by her mother, Mary R. Pedroza, little white grandma. She is survived by her father, David Pedroza Sr.; her husband of 52 years, Ernest Castro; her loving sons, Manuel, Mario and Mike; her grandchildren, Julian, Veronica, Maryann, Mario, Mercedes, Teresa, and Sara. Berta is also survived by 5 loving great grandchildren; 9 siblings, 4 brothers and 5 sisters; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many other family members including her extended church family. Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sherwood Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now