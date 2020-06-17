Bertha Ann Najera Lopez was born in Odessa, Texas to Adolfo and Betty Najera on September 3rd, 1959. She married her life long partner Margarito Lopez Jr. on July 26, 1980 in Odessa, Tx.



Together, they raised three children. They were ALL her favorite.



Family was very important to her, especially weekend BBQs, going to all her grandkids sporting events, plays, going to yard sales and traveling to Las Vegas. She also loved being with her sisters eating breakfast and listening to scriptures.



Bertie is preceded in death by her mother Betty Najera, sister Belinda Rodriguez, son in law Jeremy Ramirez and brother in law Hector Ybarra. She is also preceded by her in laws & many beloved Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.



Bertie is survived by her husband Margarito Lopez Jr., son Adrian Lopez, daughter Rozanne Lopez Ramirez and son Anthony Lopez (Sonya Lopez), sisters Nelda Ybarra, Velma Vazquez(Juan), Sandra Najera and brother in law Raul Rodriguez, her Father Adolph Najera and many grandchildren: Isaiah, Jada (Leroy), Josiyah, Sariyah, Jayden, Brandon, and partner in crime Gaby. Bertie also had a beautiful great grandchild Alaina Rose Chavez.



Pallbearers will be Bertie's nephews Artie Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, JoeRay Gonzales, Julian Guerra, Silvino Urias Jr., Fernando Garza, Emilio Perales and Michael Vasquez.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Medical City Ft. Worth Staff, Joel Gonzales and Staff, Cliff DeArmond and Hope Alive Church and all other family and friends for all the love and support shown to us during this time.



Visitation will be Wednesday June 17th, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Martinez Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be June 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store