ODESSA - Bertha Christine Maxwell 84 of Odessa, Texas died on January 25, 2020.
Bertha Christine Lucke was born on November 15, 1935 in Anson, Texas. Married Clarence Calvin Maxwell November 8, 1952 in Gorman, Texas.
Calvin and Christine made their home in Crane, Texas for 26 years where she was a homemaker and raised 4 daughters.
Liked reading books, word search puzzles, birds, hummingbirds and squirrels.
She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Gladys Lucke, her husband Clarence Calvin Maxwell, two sisters Marie Cooper and Betty Sue Lucke, one brother Oscar Henry Lucke and one great grandson Malachi Wisdom.
Bertha is survived by 4 daughters Janet Perry of Point, Texas, Regena Tucker and husband Glenn of Odessa, Texas Sharon Hooker and husband Marcos of San Angelo, Texas and Joanna Hatley of Odessa, Texas. Along with eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 5-9pm and Friday January 31, 2020 from 9am-9pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at Eastland Cemetery of Eastland, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 30, 2020