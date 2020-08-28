1/1
Bertha Moreno Ruiz
ODESSA - Bertha Moreno Ruiz, born October 20, 1938, passed at her home on August 20, 2020.

Bertha owned Pointers Cleaners for 25 years, she then worked at ECISD for 6 years and finally retired in 2012. She enjoyed going to casinos, traveling with her husband, enjoyed her grandkids, shopping and loved to crochet and sew.

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cano Ruiz, and son, Joe Arthur Ruiz.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Ann Pineda and husband Johnny Robert Pineda, grandson, Tom Pineda, granddaughter, Krystal Dickman and husband Jeremy Dickman, great grandkids; Nyelle Dickman, Elicia Dickman, Jocelynn Dickman, Jeremy Jr. Dickman.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
