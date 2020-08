ODESSA - Berthena (Peques) Holbert, 83, of Odessa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Midlland. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Highland and Bunch Church of Christ.. Family has opted for cremation. Pastor Gene Collins is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



