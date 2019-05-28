Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
PFLUGERVILLE - Bessie Diaz Bernard, born January 9, 1930, to Miguel (Robles) Diaz and Ysabel (Torres) Diaz in Sanderson, Texas.

Bessie was raised in Sanderson along with her brothers and sisters. She was united in marriage to John S. Bernard in 1950. They lived in Odessa, Texas. To this union were born six children, 3 girls and 3 boys: Thelma, Roy, Johnny, Irma, Dyann, and Jerry. In Odessa, she was a member of both St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's Catholic Churches. There she was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, a member of Legion of Mary and a Guadalupana. She also worked at the local Hallmark Gift shop.

In 1992, Bessie moved to Round Rock where she became a member of St. Williams Catholic Church. At St. Williams, where she was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and a member of the Catholic Daughters. She also worked for the local school district from where she retired in 2010.

Bessie's grandparents, parents, grandson (Christopher), a sister (Mary Ruth), a brother (Jose) and her husband preceded her in death.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memory to her children: Thelma Garcia, Lewisville, Tx; Roy Bernard, Odessa, Tx; Johnny (Gloria) Bernard, Independence, MO; Irma (Larry) Bernard-Calanchi, Dyann Bernard, Trophy Club, Tx; Jerry (Lori) Bernard, Odessa, Tx; her 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; her siblings: Julia (Jack) Edwards, Rincon, GA; Adrian (Mary Alice) Diaz, San Antonio, Tx; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass was held 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church with burial to follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, Tx.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or Guadalupe Catholic Radio (GRN)
Published in Odessa American on May 28, 2019
