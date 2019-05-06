ODESSA - Beth Thompson Castleberry



ODESSA



Our precious Beth went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 3, 2019. Betty Elizabeth Thompson was born 77 years ago on December 27, 1941 in Cass County, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents E.J. and Iris Kathleen Thompson, and sister Bonnie Jean.



She is survived by her son Doug Castleberry and wife Pam of Breckenridge; daughter Carrie Gilliam and husband Butch of Odessa; brother Joel Thompson of Gardendale; sister Kathleen Chatham of Odessa; brother Lawrence Thompson and wife Tina of Odessa; sister Edwana Drinkard and husband Mike of Bois d'Arc; brother Marcus Thompson and wife Sheila of Odessa; precious sister-in-law Joyce Thompson Longino of Odessa; grandchildren Brandi, Heather, Jeremy, Josh, Justin, Ashlee, Jennifer, and Joni; great-grandchildren Charlotte and James; and a host of nieces and nephews whom each had a special bond with her.



Beth will be remembered for her devotion to her Savior, her family and her church. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Odessa and taught preschool Sunday School with Miss Tammy and Mr. Lawrence for almost 30 years. By profession she was a nurse at Medical Center Hospital, the office of Dr. Greenlee, and Odessa Regional Hospital; and was a bookkeeper for M.P. Thompson Welding. Her legacy is her smile, hugs, and sweet spirit. Beth never met a stranger. She never spoke an unkind word. She loved unconditionally. She was a giver. She put others above herself. She was a faithful prayer warrior.



Graveside service for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa with the Rev. Mike Drinkard officiating. Nephews Bryan Chatham, Todd Drinkard, Randy Drinkard, Stephen Drinkard, Wayland Thompson, Michael Thompson, John Paul Thompson, Landon Thompson, Landry Thompson, and Cole Hughes will serve as pallbearers.



Please join the family for a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Odessa Country Club following the graveside service.



The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Laura Tarabocchia of Odessa; Dr. Tawbi, Dr. Janku and the M.D. Anderson staff; and Home Hospice. Memorials may be given to M.D. Anderson cancer research. Published in Odessa American on May 6, 2019