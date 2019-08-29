Home

Betty A. Lewis Tinney


1933 - 2019
Betty A. Lewis Tinney Obituary
TEMPLE - Betty A. Lewis Tinney, age 86, passed away on August 24, in Temple, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, John Tinney, in 1952; their married would last for 57 years until John passed away. The couple spent most of their lives in Odessa, Texas. Betty retired in Odessa form Helco Fishing Tools in 1985. Betty was a devoted volunteer at several area hospitals with her last one being at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

She is survived by her 2 children, 1 brother and 1 grandchild. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved John at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Henderson, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 29, 2019
