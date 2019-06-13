MIDLAND - Betty Ann Baldwin Rudd, 86 of Midland passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Midland. Visitation will be 5:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Darin Wood officiating. Burial will be at 1:00pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, TX.



Betty was born March 19, 1933 in Texarkana, AR to C.W. and Vera Baldwin. She attended college and received her nursing degree. Betty married Lucian Rudd on October 10, 1979 in Odessa, TX. She worked for 32 years as a nurse for Midland Memorial Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Midland. Betty had a smile that would light up any room she entered. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Betty is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Lucian Rudd of Midland; son Wesley McMillan of Dallas, TX; daughter Donna Welty and husband Wayne of Sugar Land, TX; two stepsons David Rudd and Nathan "Danny" Rudd both of Odessa, TX; grandchildren Cody, Gary, Joshua, Rebecca, Megan, and Ryan.



The family has entrusted the services to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland, TX. Online condolences can be made online at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary