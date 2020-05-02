ODESSA, TX - On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Betty Ann Waters, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 83. Betty was born on September 11, 1936 in Gorman, Texas to Clarence Ellis Jumper and Rachel Miranda (Hagar) Jumper. She married Eldon Ray Waters on June 10, 1955 in Big Spring, Texas; and together they raised four daughters in Odessa, Texas.



While in high school in Albany, Texas; Betty was involved in drama and played every sport a girl was allowed to play, but she loved to play volleyball most. She was valedictorian at both Albany High School and at Howard County Junior College in Big Spring, where she graduated with a perfect 3.0 and an Associate's degree in Applied Arts. At Howard County, Betty was one of the "Who's Who" and editor of the yearbook.



After they settled in Odessa, Betty and Ray were always involved in church activities - first at St. Paul's Presbyterian church and later at St. Andrew's Cumberland Presbyterian church, and Betty taught Sunday School to several age groups at St. Paul's. Both Betty and Ray loved attending sporting events, and were the church softball team's biggest fans.



Gran Gran to her grandchildren, Betty, would always have a yummy baked good waiting for her grandkids when they arrived, whether from school or for a family get-together, and she had a candy drawer for her grandkids to steal from. Some would play hooky just to spend time with her and watch old western movies until they "felt better".



Betty was a beautiful, strong-willed, kind, smart, loving, Schwann's ice cream-hoarding, history-loving, hollyhock-growing, puzzle-building, bridge-playing, and the most stylish lady her family will ever know. She had a passion for family, and was always happiest with family around her- the grown-ups playing cards while the kids played in the pool. Games were often at the center of family gatherings. She taught her family to play croquet and softball, and no card game night was complete without Progressive Rummy, Run the River, and Hand and Foot. For some reason, she was never able to lure any of the family into her fondness for bridge. She loved to read, and always had a stack of mystery novels by her chair that she exchanged every Saturday at the Ector County Library's Bookmobile. If not for Betty, her children and grandchildren might never have watched great old movies like African Queen, The Hallelujah Trail, and Gone With the Wind, listened to classical music, or learned to love reading.



She taught her daughters important skills like budgeting an allowance and lunch money, and cultivated their great imaginations. She made beautiful clothes and made it look effortless. She always had positive things to say about everyone and lent a hand where she could.



She and Ray were inseparable and loved each other deeply. Never has there been a couple more in love and devoted to each other.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her infant son Melvin Christopher Waters and her sister, Ernestine "Tootsie" Childers.



Betty's husband Ray, unable to cope with being without her, joined her one week later. While we grieve our loss of both of them, we rejoice that they are, once again, always together.



Betty is survived by her daughters Melanie (Johnny) Willis of Stanton; Theresa (Steve) Christopher of Brownwood; Charlotte (Ivan) Devitt of Las Vegas, NV; and Sharon (Mike) Turner of Odessa; grandchildren Angie (Corey) Payne, Stephanie (John) McSpadden, Jessicah (Matt) Ledford, Sarah (Craig) Sorensen, Whitney (Benjamin) Kweskin, Bryan (Claire) Turner, Brittni Raymond (fiance Andrew Porter), and Brandon (Kayla) Turner; 18 great grandchildren, her brother Gene (LaDell) Jumper, and many nieces and nephews.



Thank you to the staff of Midland Medical Lodge, and to the hero nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital for caring for Betty when her family could not. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Midland.



A Visitation will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. And a Graveside Service Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



