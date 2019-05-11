|
ODESSA - Betty Jane Lyle, of Odessa, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Odessa.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 4:30 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Betty was born November 24, 1932 to Guy Ribble Smith and Daisy Alma Smith in Roanoke, VA. She attended school at William Byrd High School. She married Clarence Lyle on April 25, 1953 in Roanoke, VA. She worked in Human Resources at General Tire for 25 years.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lyle.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Amburgey and her husband, Gary of Odessa, Denise Tondera and her husband, Hal of Richmond, TX; grandchildren, Holley, Hope, Blaine, David, Danny, Brittany; great grandchildren, Mason, Maddox, Colton, Hudson, Cason, Hollis, Kaydence, Nolan and Ally.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on May 11, 2019