ODESSA - Betty Jean Bridges was born April 28, 1933 in Ranger, Texas to Elmo and Norine Scott and passed away November 25, 2019 in Odessa Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Billie Farris and her husband J.T. Bridges.
Betty is survived by her three boys, Johnny Bridges (Debra) of Odessa, Ronny Bridges (Cindy) of Cherry Valley, California, and Scott Bridges (Jamie) of Odessa. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Alicia Moore (Jonathan Moore) of San Antonio, Jeremiah Bridges of Leander, Seth Bridges (Amber) of Odessa, Cressie Walters (Anthony) of Mississippi, Melody Cantrel (Weston) of Hanford, California, Preston Bridges (Aurora) of Midland, Roxanna Bush (Josh) of Lamesa and Zachary Bridges of Odessa and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Betty (nicknamed "Scotty") graduated from Odessa High School and married her husband, J. T. Bridges on July 21, 1950. Betty's life can be defined as a life revolving around God, family and church and she instilled these values into her children and grandchildren.
She was a long time member of First United Pentecostal Church where she served faithfully in several areas including the ladies auxiliary and many many years as a Sunday School teacher. The amount of children's lives she has touched are too many to count.
Betty was an amazing cook, seamstress and kept a house like nobody else! The love for her family was evident in many ways, as she supported and endlessly gave to them any way she could. More than anything, Betty loved God and knew how to pray. We are forever indebted to her for her legacy of prayer. Her work on earth my be done, but her legacy will never die.
A visitation will be held at First United Pentecostal Church of Odessa on Friday November 29, 2019 from 2:00pm-3:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 3:00pm. Graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens of Odessa. Service entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2019